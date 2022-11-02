The World Series could last through the weekend, but that's not stopping the White Sox from deciding on a new manager.

Driving the news: Both MLB.com and ESPN are reporting that former Royals bench coach Pedro Grifol is being hired as the next Sox manager.

Why it matters: Former manager Tony La Russa stepped down because of health issues, but he also underachieved with a team that was supposed to compete for a championship.

In 2022, the Sox had the 7th-highest payroll in baseball — one slot higher than the AL pennant-winning Houston Astros.

The intrigue: The Sox are the last of the six teams that had managerial vacancies to choose a new skipper.

The delay was thought to be because the preferred candidate was still coaching in the World Series.

Yes, but: This week, reports ruled out Astros bench coach Joe Espada, who interviewed with the team before the World Series.

The team also took a pass on former Sox manager Ozzie Guillén, Phillies bench coach Kevin Long and Braves third base coach Ron Washington.

What they're saying: Sox GM Rick Hahn said during his postseason press conference that "recent experience in the dugout with an organization that has contended for championships" is a big part of what the front office is looking for.

Zoom in: Grifol, the Royals bench coach for the last three years, has been in the Kansas City system for the last decade, including coaching catchers during their 2015 championship.

Before that, he was director of minor league operations for the Seattle Mariners.

What's next: The Sox are expected to announce the hire this week.