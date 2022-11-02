White Sox reportedly hiring Pedro Grifol as new manager
The World Series could last through the weekend, but that's not stopping the White Sox from deciding on a new manager.
Driving the news: Both MLB.com and ESPN are reporting that former Royals bench coach Pedro Grifol is being hired as the next Sox manager.
Why it matters: Former manager Tony La Russa stepped down because of health issues, but he also underachieved with a team that was supposed to compete for a championship.
- In 2022, the Sox had the 7th-highest payroll in baseball — one slot higher than the AL pennant-winning Houston Astros.
The intrigue: The Sox are the last of the six teams that had managerial vacancies to choose a new skipper.
- The delay was thought to be because the preferred candidate was still coaching in the World Series.
Yes, but: This week, reports ruled out Astros bench coach Joe Espada, who interviewed with the team before the World Series.
- The team also took a pass on former Sox manager Ozzie Guillén, Phillies bench coach Kevin Long and Braves third base coach Ron Washington.
What they're saying: Sox GM Rick Hahn said during his postseason press conference that "recent experience in the dugout with an organization that has contended for championships" is a big part of what the front office is looking for.
Zoom in: Grifol, the Royals bench coach for the last three years, has been in the Kansas City system for the last decade, including coaching catchers during their 2015 championship.
- Before that, he was director of minor league operations for the Seattle Mariners.
What's next: The Sox are expected to announce the hire this week.
