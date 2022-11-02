2 hours ago - News
Crowning a Chicago karaoke champion
It's down to the final six for the Chicago Sings Karaoke Competition.
State of play: Hundreds of Chicagoans took the stage at neighborhood bars throughout October.
- The city will crown a champion and winner of the $5,000 grand prize Sunday night at Park West.
The finalists are:
- Jaleel Amir, Grand Crossing
- Rashada Dawan, South Shore
- Brandon Dodson, Rogers Park
- Lauren "Elle Michelle" Gaines, Galewood
- Erendira Izguerra, West Lawn
- Jason E. Jackson, Edgewater
What they sang: To get to the finals, Jaleel Amir sang "What You Won't Do for Love" by Bobby Caldwell.
- Lauren Gaines belted out "Tennessee Whiskey" by Chris Stapleton, and Brandon Dodson serenaded the crowd with "If I Ever Fall in Love" by Shai.
The intrigue: The singers are not revealing their song choices for the big final at Park West on Sunday.
- Doors open at 5pm, and admission is free.
Full disclosure: The Axios Chicago team performed but for some reason didn't make it out of the first round. They must have lost our number. 🤣
