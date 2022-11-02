2 hours ago - News

Crowning a Chicago karaoke champion

Justin Kaufmann
Photo of two women on microphones in a bar.
Chicagoans try to win money by doing karaoke. Photo courtesy of DCASE

It's down to the final six for the Chicago Sings Karaoke Competition.

State of play: Hundreds of Chicagoans took the stage at neighborhood bars throughout October.

  • The city will crown a champion and winner of the $5,000 grand prize Sunday night at Park West.

The finalists are:

  • Jaleel Amir, Grand Crossing
  • Rashada Dawan, South Shore
  • Brandon Dodson, Rogers Park
  • Lauren "Elle Michelle" Gaines, Galewood
  • Erendira Izguerra, West Lawn
  • Jason E. Jackson, Edgewater

What they sang: To get to the finals, Jaleel Amir sang "What You Won't Do for Love" by Bobby Caldwell.

  • Lauren Gaines belted out "Tennessee Whiskey" by Chris Stapleton, and Brandon Dodson serenaded the crowd with "If I Ever Fall in Love" by Shai.

The intrigue: The singers are not revealing their song choices for the big final at Park West on Sunday.

  • Doors open at 5pm, and admission is free.

Full disclosure: The Axios Chicago team performed but for some reason didn't make it out of the first round. They must have lost our number. 🤣

