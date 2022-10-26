Best places to (early) vote in Chicago

The old Metropolitan Tuberculosis Sanitarium dining room is an early polling place. Photo: Monica Eng/Axios

Fifty more early-voting locations — one in each ward — opened this week, and you don't even have to be registered there to vote early.

Why it matters: These spots let culture nerds visit cool historical buildings while doing their civic duty.

Three intriguing spots:

North Park Village Administration Building: This huge room lined with tall windows was a dining hall for Chicago's old tuberculosis sanitarium, a facility that relied on fresh air as a cure.

This huge room lined with tall windows was a dining hall for Chicago's old tuberculosis sanitarium, a facility that relied on fresh air as a cure. Check out the municipal symbols embedded in the walls.

The historic Goldblatt's Building at 1615 W. Chicago Ave. housed the eponymous department store a century ago. It now serves many functions, including public art space.

at 1615 W. Chicago Ave. housed the eponymous department store a century ago. It now serves many functions, including public art space. The American Indian Center at 3401 W. Ainslie St. helped Native Americans forced to adjust to urban life 70 years ago after relocation programs brought them to Chicago. It now offers exhibits, social services and classes.

📬 Where do you vote? Reply to tell us why you love your polling place.