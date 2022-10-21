CTA releases 2023 proposed budget, but troubles continue

The CTA released its 2023 proposed budget yesterday. The $1.8 billion budget avoids fare hikes, service disruptions and layoffs while continuing to offer pandemic discounts.

Why it matters: Despite a budget that features no service disruptions, CTA commuters faced delays and long wait times for Blue Line trains during Wednesday night rush hour.

What they're saying: "I was at my stop for 20 minutes with screens saying 10 different time arrivals," Ald. Scott Waguespack (32nd), who frequently rides the Blue Line, tells Axios.

"The substandard state of affairs on the Blue Line needs to be addressed so that the CTA can continue to be an asset for the entire city."

The intrigue: We recently wrote about how commuting patterns have changed, with Tuesday-Thursday now seeing the heaviest ridership.

By the numbers: There are 3,152 full-time bus operators and 741 rail operators, which is 108 fewer than the start of the pandemic.

Context: Train and bus delays are not unusual for CTA, but this comes on the heels of transit advocates' complaints over ghosting — when tracker apps erroneously say a bus or train is arriving.

In response, CTA is putting out monthly scorecards to monitor transit reliability. Today, it's announcing a new train schedule designed to be more efficient and reflect current workforce availability.

"The new changes in the rail schedule will help improve tracker accuracy," CTA spokesperson Maddie Kilgannon tells Axios.

"Similar improvements to our bus schedules will come later this year."

What's more: As ridership returns, the CTA has seen a surge in crime. There have been almost 500 violent incidents in 2022. At this pace, it will be the CTA's most violent year in two decades.

Police increased patrols this summer, but data shows it hasn't slowed violent crime.

Zoom in: CTA president Dorval Carter is also stirring up controversy after his absence at a recent City Council hearing.