Fall germs forecast for Chicago
CDPH commissioner Allison Arwady is warning that sluggish uptake of the new COVID-19 booster could spell trouble for the fall and winter.
Why it matters: Just about 10% of Chicagoans have gotten the booster, and that's "not enough to get us through this winter without a likely fairly significant surge," Arwady said yesterday during her weekly COVID update.
- She's also bracing for a nasty flu season based on trends in the Southern Hemisphere.
The good news: Although new variants have recently hit, they're all Omicron strains targeted by the new bivalent vaccine.
- Plus, the FDA approved a dose for kids as young as 5 years old last week.
Be smart: Get the new vaccine and flu shot from doctors and pharmacies, or at two free city events this Saturday at Daley and Wright colleges.
