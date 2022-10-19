CDPH commissioner Allison Arwady is warning that sluggish uptake of the new COVID-19 booster could spell trouble for the fall and winter.

Why it matters: Just about 10% of Chicagoans have gotten the booster, and that's "not enough to get us through this winter without a likely fairly significant surge," Arwady said yesterday during her weekly COVID update.

She's also bracing for a nasty flu season based on trends in the Southern Hemisphere.

The good news: Although new variants have recently hit, they're all Omicron strains targeted by the new bivalent vaccine.

Plus, the FDA approved a dose for kids as young as 5 years old last week.

Be smart: Get the new vaccine and flu shot from doctors and pharmacies, or at two free city events this Saturday at Daley and Wright colleges.