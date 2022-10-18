1 hour ago - Food and Drink
A taste of New Orleans in the old Riccardo's
👋 Hey, it's Monica with more food stuff to share.
What's happening: While I was wandering through downtown last week, I stumbled upon a New Orleans cafe (JuneBug) paired with a 1920s speakeasy (Roar) in the old Riccardo's upstairs lounge at Hubbard and Rush.
- It brought back warm memories of minestrone lunches at Riccardo's in the '80s.
Context: The pop-up is an offshoot of the JuneBug Cafe locations in West Town and Portage Park.
The bite: I tried the rigamaroo muffaletta ($9), Louisiana hand pie ($7) and gumbo ($7).
- The gumbo and hand pie sang with flavor, and the arugula-accented muffaletta is my new favorite downtown sandwich.
- Next time, I'll go early and try the beignet and café au lait, or stay late for the ticketed Roar speakeasy experience with actors!
