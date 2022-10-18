1 hour ago - Food and Drink

A taste of New Orleans in the old Riccardo's

Monica Eng
Photo of a sandwich and an empanada.

The rigamaroo muffaletta is served with a generous side of olive-packed giardiniera, while the hand pie gets dipped in a creamy remoulade sauce (not pictured — doh!). Photo: Monica Eng/Axios

👋 Hey, it's Monica with more food stuff to share.

What's happening: While I was wandering through downtown last week, I stumbled upon a New Orleans cafe (JuneBug) paired with a 1920s speakeasy (Roar) in the old Riccardo's upstairs lounge at Hubbard and Rush.

  • It brought back warm memories of minestrone lunches at Riccardo's in the '80s.

Context: The pop-up is an offshoot of the JuneBug Cafe locations in West Town and Portage Park.

The bite: I tried the rigamaroo muffaletta ($9), Louisiana hand pie ($7) and gumbo ($7).

  • The gumbo and hand pie sang with flavor, and the arugula-accented muffaletta is my new favorite downtown sandwich.
  • Next time, I'll go early and try the beignet and café au lait, or stay late for the ticketed Roar speakeasy experience with actors!
