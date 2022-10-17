How to eat the CurderBurger
👋 Hey, it's Monica. I'm a little ashamed to admit that when Culver's announced the return of the "CurderBurger, " I jumped at the chance to try it.
Backstory: My Axios Twin Cities colleague Torey Van Oot beautifully summarizes Curder-mania, which started last year as a one-day joke and is now available for two weeks.
The experience: This sandwich costs $7.59 and stands at least four inches tall. Too tall for these jaws.
- So I shaved off some carbs and height by ditching the top bun and leaving the blob o' fried cheese as the highest layer. Yes!
Pro tip: I also amped the curdy flavor by flipping the sandwich upside-down so the cheesy flavor hit my tongue first. Big difference.
The verdict: For fast food, the CurderBurger delivers a pretty satisfying experience.
- But once a year may be quite enough.
