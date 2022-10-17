Monica honors her CurderBurger by placing it on a fancy plate. Photo: Monica Eng/Axios

👋 Hey, it's Monica. I'm a little ashamed to admit that when Culver's announced the return of the "CurderBurger, " I jumped at the chance to try it.

Backstory: My Axios Twin Cities colleague Torey Van Oot beautifully summarizes Curder-mania, which started last year as a one-day joke and is now available for two weeks.

The experience: This sandwich costs $7.59 and stands at least four inches tall. Too tall for these jaws.

So I shaved off some carbs and height by ditching the top bun and leaving the blob o' fried cheese as the highest layer. Yes!

Pro tip: I also amped the curdy flavor by flipping the sandwich upside-down so the cheesy flavor hit my tongue first. Big difference.

The verdict: For fast food, the CurderBurger delivers a pretty satisfying experience.