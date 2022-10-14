Lowrider festival rolls slowly into Navy Pier
As we reach the end of Hispanic Heritage Month, Navy Pier is showcasing a unique part of the culture with Slow & Low: Chicago Lowrider Festival.
Why it matters: In this year of controversy over street racing and NASCAR, Slow & Low presents a different side of car culture: as an "American folk and contemporary art form," organizers say.
Backstory: Slow & Low began in 2018 as a four-block event in Pilsen.
- It is now a citywide celebration, spread over 170,000 square feet in the pier's Festival Hall.
What's happening: Billed as Chicago's "largest gathering celebrating Lowrider culture, community and art," it features hundreds of customized cars, bicycles, and motorcycles along with folkloric dance performances, music, food, interactive photo booths and a market.
What they're saying: "Lowriders are an expression of cultural identity — a reimagined American identity, activism, resistance and empowerment of the Mexican American community," festival co-founder Lauren Pacheco said in a press statement.
If you go: 10am to 8pm Saturday. Tickets start at $15.
