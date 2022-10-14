Lowrider festival rolls slowly into Navy Pier

As we reach the end of Hispanic Heritage Month, Navy Pier is showcasing a unique part of the culture with Slow & Low: Chicago Lowrider Festival.

Why it matters: In this year of controversy over street racing and NASCAR, Slow & Low presents a different side of car culture: as an "American folk and contemporary art form," organizers say.

Backstory: Slow & Low began in 2018 as a four-block event in Pilsen.

It is now a citywide celebration, spread over 170,000 square feet in the pier's Festival Hall.

What's happening: Billed as Chicago's "largest gathering celebrating Lowrider culture, community and art," it features ​​hundreds of customized cars, bicycles, and motorcycles along with folkloric dance performances, music, food, interactive photo booths and a market.

What they're saying: "Lowriders are an expression of cultural identity — a reimagined American identity, activism, resistance and empowerment of the Mexican American community," festival co-founder Lauren Pacheco said in a press statement.

If you go: 10am to 8pm Saturday. Tickets start at $15.