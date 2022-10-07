The Bears head to Minneapolis to play the Vikings on Sunday. As you get ready to make your pregame spread, we turn to Axios Twin Cities reporter Nick Halter to give us some authentic Minnesota.

Halter: If you want to eat like a Vikings fan, keep it bland, just like our quarterback.

Most of our moms raised us to think black pepper is spicy.

Ok, that's not completely fair. Minnesota has some great cuisine. Here are a few picks for your Sunday spread:

🍔 Juicy Lucy: This cheese-stuffed burger was invented in South Minneapolis and can be found around the world now. Local grocer Lunds has a recipe, but if you ever want the real Juicys, go to Matt's Bar or 5-8 Club.

The Juicy Lucy at Matt' Bar Photo: Bruce Bisping/Star Tribune via Getty Images

🧆 Swedish meatballs: Really get the Nordic theme going with this recipe from the then-chef of the American Swedish Institute's restaurant.

🥩 Tri-tip steak with tiger bite sauce: Minnesota is home to a large Hmong population, and star chef Yia Vang has this recipe for a spicy snack.

🍎 And if you want something super easy, grab a Honeycrisp apple. We invented those, too.