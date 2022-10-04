Lightfoot preaches equity in 2023 budget proposal

Mayor Lori Lightfoot presented her $16.4 billion 2023 budget proposal to city council yesterday, touting the lowest budget gap in her time as mayor — $127.9 million.

Driving the news: The mayor pitched it as a "stability budget." She proposed boosting spending on the police department and abortion services without raising property taxes.

Lightfoot says that while 2022 amusement and real estate tax revenue was stronger than anticipated, the budget would still rely on federal pandemic stimulus funds.

Yes, but: Chicago homeowners' biggest property tax bills still come from Cook County, not the city.

What they're saying: "Getting our fiscal house in order is foundational," Lightfoot said in her speech to city council.

"Be bold with me."

Zoom out: Lightfoot focused on equity and combating generational poverty, two issues she ran on in 2019.

"I am and will continue to be unapologetic about the need to invest south of Roosevelt Road and west of Ashland," she said.

💰 Other budget highlights:

🚓 Crime/violence: The mayor wants an additional $100 million for public safety.

CPD's budget would increase from $1.88 billion in 2022 to $1.94 billion in 2023. The mayor says this would include updating police vehicles and securing more helicopters.

$36 million would go to consent decree compliance.

🏘 Housing: The mayor made a pledge to increase affordable housing units while proposing $200 million to reduce homelessness.

She also wants to set aside $3 million to launch a "Tiny Homes initiative."

💳 Pensions: The proposal includes paying more to the city's pension debt, including launching a $242 million fund to "essentially end paying the minimum monthly payment on our pension credit card."

What's next: The City Council must approve the city's 2023 budget by Dec. 31.