49 mins ago - Politics

Chicago Brazilians support Lula over Bolsonaro

Monica Eng
Chart: Axios visuals. Source: Brazil's Electoral Authority
Chart: Axios visuals. Source: Brazil's Electoral Authority

If Brazil's presidential election were left up to Chicago Brazilians, former President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva would have won Sunday's election and avoided the upcoming runoff against far-right President Jair Bolsonaro.

By the numbers: Lula captured 48.4% of the vote, while Bolsonaro got 43.2%, per Brazil's electoral authority.

  • That includes tens of thousands of votes from U.S. Brazilians.

Of note: Boston didn't make this list of large cities, but 70% of the roughly 12,000 Brazilian votes cast there went to Bolsonaro.

avatar

Get more local stories in your inbox with Axios Chicago.

🌱

Support local journalism by becoming a member.

Learn more

More Chicago stories

No stories could be found

Chicagopostcard

Get a free daily digest of the most important news in your backyard with Axios Chicago.

🌱

Support local journalism by becoming a member.

Learn more