Chicago Brazilians support Lula over Bolsonaro

Chart: Axios visuals. Source: Brazil's Electoral Authority

If Brazil's presidential election were left up to Chicago Brazilians, former President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva would have won Sunday's election and avoided the upcoming runoff against far-right President Jair Bolsonaro.

By the numbers: Lula captured 48.4% of the vote, while Bolsonaro got 43.2%, per Brazil's electoral authority.

That includes tens of thousands of votes from U.S. Brazilians.

Of note: Boston didn't make this list of large cities, but 70% of the roughly 12,000 Brazilian votes cast there went to Bolsonaro.