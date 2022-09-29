Chicago Excellence in Gardening Awards name 2022 winners

Chart: Axios visuals. Source: Chicago Excellence in Gardening awards.

The Chicago Excellence in Gardening Awards handed out their top prizes at a ceremony in Beverly last weekend.

Why it matters: Gardening has exploded since the pandemic began, and these awards celebrate folks who make Chicago a greener, healthier and better place to live.

How it works: The CEGA committee gave out 67 honors this year in categories including school, community, container, vegetable and specialty gardens.

The 39th ward, where Monica grew up and her mom still gardens, harvested the most prizes.

Wards representing Chatham, Dauphin Park, Brighton Park/Garfield Ridge, Avondale, Hermosa, Edgebrook and Edison Park tied for second with three prizes each.

What they're saying: "The diversity of the gardeners was matched by the diversity of their gardens," CEGA co-founder Mike Nowak tells Axios.

"The backyards, parkways, community and rooftop gardens exploding with food and beauty seemed to express the pent up energy of more than two years of pandemic finally released."

