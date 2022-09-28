2 hours ago - Things to Do
"Clyde's" offers a delicious truth sandwich
👋 Hey, it's Monica. Over the weekend I saw the dynamic Goodman Theatre production of "Clyde's."
What's happening: Written by Pulitzer Prize-winning playwright Lynn Nottage, the tasty, fast-paced show follows a kitchen staff of formerly incarcerated people working to get through life and create the perfect sandwich.
- As a foodie with an interest in criminal justice, I found it gave me a lot to chew on for days.
- If you have similar passions, you'll want to catch it before it closes Oct. 9. Tickets: $25.
Of note: WTTW Ch-11 launches a four-part series called "Permanent Punishment" next week about the restrictions that formerly incarcerated people in Illinois face as they try to rebuild their lives.
