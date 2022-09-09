If you truly want your Week 1 game day party to feel authentic, you must have a few San Francisco treats on the menu.

At least it will give you something to throw when the game isn't going your way.

We reached out to our Axios San Francisco pal Nick Bastone for what should be part of your Week 1 spread:

🥑 Avocado toast: Grab some sourdough bread, lightly toast it, and spread a healthy serving of mashed avocado on top. Sprinkle salt and pepper. Bonus points for finishing it off with pickled onion.

🌯 Mission-style burrito: A true SF burrito includes both rice and beans, plus some meat (carne asada, especially), salsa, and cheese melted onto the tortilla. Make it "super" by adding sour cream and guacamole. And wrap it in foil. Yeah, we started that long before Chipotle.

🍲 Chowder bowls: Going to Fisherman's Wharf and ordering a chowder bowl is usually reserved for tourists. But if your friends are in Chicago, they might be longing for a good ol' sourdough bread bowl filled with clam chowder (New England style, that is).

⛔️ Pro tip: During the game, and long after, please never call San Francisco "San Fran." Refrain from "Frisco," as well. It is perhaps the biggest pet peeve amongst people who live here. "SF" or "the city" works just fine.