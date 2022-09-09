Bears season preview: Eberflus on the loose

There will be plenty of time in the years ahead to talk about stadium designs and public funding.

What about the team currently on the field?

What's happening: The Bears start a new chapter (Sunday against the San Francisco 49ers) with a new GM and head coach after a 6-11 finish last year.

Coach Matt Eberflus has a big job in front of him. Here's how he could improve over former coach Matt Nagy:

Halftime adjustments: The last coaching staff was historically awful in the third quarter, setting all-time lows for points scored. If Eberflus fixes that, in no time he'll be a major celebrity, maybe even doing local car commercials.

Penalties: The 2021 Bears were undisciplined. There were frequent holding and false starts on offense and too many unsportsmanlike flags on defense.

Challenges/clock management: Nagy frustrated fans by burning timeouts and throwing unnecessary challenge flags. Eberflus has to fix this.

💭 Justin's thought bubble: Look, there are going to be growing pains, but watch the rookies. Jaquan Brisker, Kyler Gordon and Velus Jones Jr. could have a big impact Sunday. And Cole Kmet — it's your time, kid.

Fans aren't looking for a playoff team. We just don't want to be embarrassed anymore.

Bonus take: Our friends over at Axios San Francisco gave us what to watch for in Week 1: "Our quarterback situation. Second-year QB Trey Lance will make the start, but after a shaky training camp and preseason, all eyes will be on how he performs Sunday."