Illinois is a top state for workers, study finds
Illinois is the 10th-best state for workers, according to a new study by OxFam.
The highlights: Oregon is the best state for workers, and Georgia is the worst.
- Indiana is No. 36.
- Wisconsin is No. 38.
Zoom in: The report, which analyzes compensation and conditions for workers, points to wage decline, historic inflation and COVID-19 as making conditions for workers more perilous.
The big picture: This study comes on the heels of a new Gallup poll that says that 71% of Americans support labor unions, the highest percentage since 1965.
The other side: A 2021 survey of CEOs named Illinois one of the worst states for business.
💭 Justin's thought bubble: So CEOs hate our state because of strict worker protections and labor unions, which makes it harder to, what, exploit people and make more money?
- I think we should be proud of being a top 10 state for workers. Happy Labor Day!
