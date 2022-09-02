Illinois is the 10th-best state for workers, according to a new study by OxFam.

The highlights: Oregon is the best state for workers, and Georgia is the worst.

Indiana is No. 36.

Wisconsin is No. 38.

Zoom in: The report, which analyzes compensation and conditions for workers, points to wage decline, historic inflation and COVID-19 as making conditions for workers more perilous.

The big picture: This study comes on the heels of a new Gallup poll that says that 71% of Americans support labor unions, the highest percentage since 1965.

The other side: A 2021 survey of CEOs named Illinois one of the worst states for business.

💭 Justin's thought bubble: So CEOs hate our state because of strict worker protections and labor unions, which makes it harder to, what, exploit people and make more money?

I think we should be proud of being a top 10 state for workers. Happy Labor Day!

Explore an interactive map