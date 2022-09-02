2 hours ago - News

Best times to fly over Labor Day weekend

Monica Eng
Photo of a city from above.
Photo: Kent Nishimura/Los Angeles Times via Getty Images

About 12.6 million Americans are expected to fly this Labor Day weekend amid short staffing, delays and cancellations.

Best times: 6am - 6:59am, with 89% on-time departures.

Worst times: 10pm - 10:59pm, with just 58%.

Data: Illinois Bet; Chart: Erin Davis/Axios Visuals
