Best times to fly over Labor Day weekend
About 12.6 million Americans are expected to fly this Labor Day weekend amid short staffing, delays and cancellations.
- But according to federal data crunched by sports betting site IllinoisBet, you can improve your chances of leaving on time by flying very early.
Best times: 6am - 6:59am, with 89% on-time departures.
Worst times: 10pm - 10:59pm, with just 58%.
