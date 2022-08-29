👋 Hey, it's Monica. Thanks to "The Bear," the whole world is finally wising up to Chicago's Italian beef sandwiches.

But what about our Korean beef (bulgogi) sandwiches?

Context: Korean bulgogi is made with marinated and griddled beef, usually served with rice and vegetables or on top of bi bim bop — not so much in a sandwich.

The bite: But a bulgogi sandwich from J's Corner Hot Dogs on Elston in Irving Park features beef, lettuce, tomatoes, mayo and onions on an Italian roll ($7.59) and is very tasty.

Prepared by the stand's Korean-American proprietors, the sandwich is sold alongside hot dogs, hamburgers, Italian beef, cup ramen and egg rolls.

J's Corner has been selling the dish for at least five years, but I just heard about it from food writer Dennis Lee.

The verdict: With its fresh soft bun and caramelized onions, it delivers a comforting, sweet, meaty and carby bite.

Yes, but: I was dying for the cool, sharp counterpoint of kimchi the whole time I was eating the sandwich.