Data: Axios Chicago reader survey; Chart: Sara Wise/Axios

Breaking news — most of you don't think we live in a satanic underworld.

Why it matters: The results of our survey run counter to Illinois gubernatorial candidate Darren Bailey's remarks last week that most Chicagoans agree with his portrayal of their city as a hellhole.

More than 93% of our respondents say they don't agree with Bailey.

Yes, but: Most respondents — 55.2% — acknowledge Chicago "does have some issues.

"The other side: Nearly 7% agreed with Bailey.

What you're saying: "Chicago is not a hellhole, and Bailey is using bad faith to appeal to his base," reader Mike C. says. "But Twitter users replying with scenic skyline pics isn't really a rebuttal."