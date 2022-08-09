As a friendly seasonal reminder, we recently noted that the Department of Energy advises keeping your thermostat at an average of 78 degrees during the summer.

Reality check: Not knowing how many people actually do that, we surveyed our readers to find out where they usually keep it. The 379 readers who took our survey mostly said they keep their summer thermostat below 77.

Only 24% of respondents said they keep it at 77 or higher.

The biggest group — 63% — said they keep between 71 and 76.

And 13% said they go lower than 71. Brrrrr!

What you're saying: Several readers also wrote in to offer a more nuanced picture of their cooling strategies: