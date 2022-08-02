Chicago TV bracket heads to the Elite 8

👋 Hi, Justin here! We're on a mission to crown the best Chicago TV show of all time.

What's happening: The record-setting number of votes in our Sweet 16 poll showed some interesting early results.

No-brainers: "ER," "Married … With Children" and "Good Times" easily moved on to the next round.

Closer than we thought: "Perfect Strangers" barely held on over "Early Edition."

Upset: Dick Wolf's "Chicago Fire" was defeated by Julianna Margulies and "The Good Wife."

🗣 Here's some first-round feedback:

Robert F.: "You dropped the ball when you didn’t include 'Hill Street Blues.'"

Justin: Lots of people agree. But technically, it's not a Chicago show. It was set in a "big Midwestern city" — a hybrid of Pittsburgh, Buffalo and Chicago.

Maggie B.: "The Chicago TV shows list did not include 'The Building' or 'Bonnie' — the one where she is a newscaster."

Love Bonnie Hunt! Not Sweet 16, though.

Rob P.: "My vote: 'Boss,' with Kelsey Grammer as corrupt Chicago Mayor Tom Kane. Only ran for two seasons but was outstanding in many ways."

Such a good show with a lot of great Chicago scenes. Definitely would have been featured if this was a 64-show tournament. 😁

What's next: Now we move on to the Elite 8, where the matchups get much harder. Vote here!