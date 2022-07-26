Introducing jail dip, an intriguing gas station dish
👋 Hey, it's Monica. An intriguing new dish has debuted in the cooler of a West Side Citgo station.
- Called jail dip, it's built like a seven-layer dip, but with ingredients commonly found in correctional facility commissaries.
What they're saying: "I started making it because a lot of people have just come from jail and asked me to make it for them," Citgo chef Victor "Papa Joe" Ortiz tells Axios.
- "People like it, and so now I am going to try to make it every week."
Context: "Jailhouse" recipes have recently become their own culinary genre.
- TikTok star Dpeezy demonstrates cakes, burritos and a McFlurry, while others offer recipes for pad thai and pizza.
How it's made: "This jail dip is rice, [ramen] noodles, chili beans, jalapeno, pickle and nacho cheese," Ortiz says.
- Everyone in the shop had their own opinion about the proper ingredients, with some insisting it should include summer sausage and others disavowing the pickle.
If you go: Ortiz, whose Citgo kitchen is at 5107 W. Madison St., suggests you warm his version in the microwave, add a topping of chips and mix it up.
- I tried this and scooped up one crunchy, cheesy, pickly, spicy, beany and intense bite of food. A little salty for me, but I could see it offering deep comfort during tough times.
