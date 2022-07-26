Introducing jail dip, an intriguing gas station dish

👋 Hey, it's Monica. An intriguing new dish has debuted in the cooler of a West Side Citgo station.

Called jail dip, it's built like a seven-layer dip, but with ingredients commonly found in correctional facility commissaries.

What they're saying: "I started making it because a lot of people have just come from jail and asked me to make it for them," Citgo chef Victor "Papa Joe" Ortiz tells Axios.

"People like it, and so now I am going to try to make it every week."

Context: "Jailhouse" recipes have recently become their own culinary genre.

How it's made: "This jail dip is rice, [ramen] noodles, chili beans, jalapeno, pickle and nacho cheese," Ortiz says.

Everyone in the shop had their own opinion about the proper ingredients, with some insisting it should include summer sausage and others disavowing the pickle.

If you go: Ortiz, whose Citgo kitchen is at 5107 W. Madison St., suggests you warm his version in the microwave, add a topping of chips and mix it up.

I tried this and scooped up one crunchy, cheesy, pickly, spicy, beany and intense bite of food. A little salty for me, but I could see it offering deep comfort during tough times.