Bears get ready for training camp
All Bears players report to Halas Hall tomorrow for the start of training camp.
Context: The Bears fired GM Ryan Pace and head coach Matt Nagy after last season, replacing them with Ryan Poles and Matt Eberflus. But it's been a rough offseason for the new brass.
- They rescinded the contract offer for a prized free agent acquisition and were punished for practice violations during minicamp.
- Three players were arrested.
- And second-round pick Jaquan Brisker has not reported to camp yet due to ongoing contract negotiations.
Here's what to watch during training camp:
Offense
Justin Fields returns as the de facto star of this squad, but it remains to be seen if the front office made this horrible offense any better.
Familiar faces: WR Darnell Mooney, RB David Montgomery and TE Cole Kmet.
Who's that? Byron Pringle and a slew of new receivers try to replace Allen Robinson and Tarik Cohen.
Questions: The offensive line was one of the worst in the league last season. Critics wonder if the team did enough to improve that unit.
Who to watch: N'Keal Harry. The former first-round wideout didn't catch on in New England and could be a steal for the Bears.
Defense
The unit is embarking on a scheme change, switching from a 3-4 to a 4-3.
Familiar faces: Roquan Smith, Jaylon Johnson, Eddie Jackson and Robert Quinn.
Yes, but: Khalil Mack, Akiem Hicks, Danny Trevathan and Eddie Goldman are gone.
Questions: It's not certain if Quinn will report to camp. The franchise single-season sack leader missed OTAs and may not play for the Bears.
Who to watch: Top draft pick Kyler Gordon, a ballhawk defensive back who once trained with the "Legion of Boom" defense in Seattle.
Culture
Eberflus is promising to bring a different culture to the team after Nagy's tenure soured.
- The offense is run by former Packers assistant Luke Getsy. Early signs say the emphasis will be on the running game.
- The defense, where Eberflus' presence should be felt most, is now led by former Colts coordinator Alan Williams.
💭 Justin's thought bubble: I hope this isn't another long season for fans. So my advice for the new Bears? Just beat the Packers.
- If you do that, fans will be more forgiving and willing to accept the growing pains from the product on and off the field.
