All Bears players report to Halas Hall tomorrow for the start of training camp.

Context: The Bears fired GM Ryan Pace and head coach Matt Nagy after last season, replacing them with Ryan Poles and Matt Eberflus. But it's been a rough offseason for the new brass.

Here's what to watch during training camp:

Offense

Justin Fields returns as the de facto star of this squad, but it remains to be seen if the front office made this horrible offense any better.

Familiar faces: WR Darnell Mooney, RB David Montgomery and TE Cole Kmet.

Who's that? Byron Pringle and a slew of new receivers try to replace Allen Robinson and Tarik Cohen.

Questions: The offensive line was one of the worst in the league last season. Critics wonder if the team did enough to improve that unit.

Who to watch: N'Keal Harry. The former first-round wideout didn't catch on in New England and could be a steal for the Bears.

Defense

The unit is embarking on a scheme change, switching from a 3-4 to a 4-3.

Familiar faces: Roquan Smith, Jaylon Johnson, Eddie Jackson and Robert Quinn.

Yes, but: Khalil Mack, Akiem Hicks, Danny Trevathan and Eddie Goldman are gone.

Questions: It's not certain if Quinn will report to camp. The franchise single-season sack leader missed OTAs and may not play for the Bears.

Who to watch: Top draft pick Kyler Gordon, a ballhawk defensive back who once trained with the "Legion of Boom" defense in Seattle.

Culture

Eberflus is promising to bring a different culture to the team after Nagy's tenure soured.

The offense is run by former Packers assistant Luke Getsy. Early signs say the emphasis will be on the running game.

The defense, where Eberflus' presence should be felt most, is now led by former Colts coordinator Alan Williams.

💭 Justin's thought bubble: I hope this isn't another long season for fans. So my advice for the new Bears? Just beat the Packers.