👋 Hey, it's Monica. I was running errands in Humboldt Park last Saturday and asked my phone to direct me to the nearest open farmers market.

The spot: The 11-year-old West Humboldt Park Farmers Market at 3601 W. Chicago Ave.

It runs 11am–1pm on Saturdays through October.

The vibe: A little sparse but super friendly, with six tables and smooth steppers music to keep you dancing while shopping.

The offerings: Local fruits and vegetables including peaches, beans, collards, cucumbers, zucchini and more.

Charlotte Wallace and Asia Price show off their peaches at the West Humboldt Park Farmers Market. Photo: Monica Eng/Axios

The prices: Super affordable. I got four tomatoes for $1.

"This is what we call a dollar market, so it's not as expensive as some other ones," staffer Charlotte Wallace tells Axios.

"A lot of the people in this area are not able to afford other markets, so we want them to come to this particular one."

What's more: "We accept LINK cards and match the value up to $25 a week to promote healthy eating in the community," says staffer Asia Price.

Still, Wallace says they welcome all shoppers because "we want it to continue to grow and thrive so more people can come and get the nutrition they need."

Other vendors: Thenther Lawrence sells "fancy and glittery" Paparazzi jewelry that she describes as "nickel- and lead-free."