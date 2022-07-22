Market Watch: West Humboldt Park Farmers Market
👋 Hey, it's Monica. I was running errands in Humboldt Park last Saturday and asked my phone to direct me to the nearest open farmers market.
The spot: The 11-year-old West Humboldt Park Farmers Market at 3601 W. Chicago Ave.
- It runs 11am–1pm on Saturdays through October.
The vibe: A little sparse but super friendly, with six tables and smooth steppers music to keep you dancing while shopping.
The offerings: Local fruits and vegetables including peaches, beans, collards, cucumbers, zucchini and more.
The prices: Super affordable. I got four tomatoes for $1.
- "This is what we call a dollar market, so it's not as expensive as some other ones," staffer Charlotte Wallace tells Axios.
- "A lot of the people in this area are not able to afford other markets, so we want them to come to this particular one."
What's more: "We accept LINK cards and match the value up to $25 a week to promote healthy eating in the community," says staffer Asia Price.
- Still, Wallace says they welcome all shoppers because "we want it to continue to grow and thrive so more people can come and get the nutrition they need."
Other vendors: Thenther Lawrence sells "fancy and glittery" Paparazzi jewelry that she describes as "nickel- and lead-free."
