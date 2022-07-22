The city inked a three-year deal this week to bring a NASCAR race to downtown — specifically the streets around the Loop and Grant Park.

🏎 Yes, but: We think this course could use some corrections and have come up with our own authentic local version:

Justin: I'd like to see the professional drivers try to navigate Kinzie in River North. Specifically, try to make a left-hand turn onto Clark Street during rush hour while avoiding a double-parked UPS truck.

Monica: After turning right, the drivers should try going fast on DuSable Lake Shore Drive when the dastardly Chicago Avenue stoplight is in operation.

Justin: I'd have them reverse direction and rev their engines south as they try to get through the intersection at 79th and Stony Island.

Monica: Next they should have to make their way across North Avenue between Elston and Halsted on a hot Saturday afternoon.

Justin: The race should end with drivers heading to the Skyway, paying the nearly $5.90 toll — if the gates are working.

