The case for masked hours

While we might be back down to "medium" COVID-19 transmission risk levels, hospitalizations across Illinois have actually doubled since mid-April.
- As of Thursday, 1,309 people statewide were hospitalized with COVID, the most since Feb. 21.
- And the new dominant strains are potentially the most contagious and effective at evading antibodies that we've seen yet.
Why it matters: Those vulnerable to serious cases have few public places where they can be sure others are wearing masks.
- So we asked readers and officials at a handful of local institutions about possible solutions.
By the numbers: When asked if Chicago should consider masked hours, 354 Axios readers answered definitively.
- Yes — 73.4%.
- No — 26.6%.
Reality check: Few places beyond theaters and the Logan Square Farmers Market — which has a masked first hour — offer these protections.
- We also sent out masking hour inquiries to the MCA, the Art Institute, the Shedd Aquarium, the Field Museum, Mariano's and the Museum of Science and Industry.
- Not one responded.
💭 Justin's thought bubble: It's not a new idea. Heck, there have been special early hours set aside for much less. (Disneyland, anyone?) I like it and applaud the Logan Square Farmers Market for stepping up.
- It's well past time for more local institutions to start thinking again about their immunocompromised constituents.
