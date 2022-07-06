1 hour ago - Sports

Bulls pull together their roster

Goran Dragić is the latest free-agent signing for the Bulls. Photo: Sarah Stier/Getty Images

The Bulls have made significant roster moves this offseason, an important step for a team that needs to improve from last year's first-round playoff exit.

By the numbers: The Bulls re-signed their most important free agent, star guard Zach LaVine, to a five-year, $215 million contract extension.

Flashback: The team's lack of size and outside shooting were on display last year after being easily dispatched by the Milwaukee Bucks, so Chicago picked up two veterans to help.

  • Former All-Star center Andre Drummond signed a two-year contract after serving as a backup with the Brooklyn Nets last year.
  • Another former All-Star, guard Goran Dragić, signed a one-year deal. The 36-year-old saw his best years with the Miami Heat.
  • Dragić will back up Lonzo Ball, who is still recovering from a knee injury.

Meanwhile, the Bulls drafted guard Dalen Terry and signed undrafted forward Justin Lewis to round out the roster.

🏀 Justin's thought bubble: Did the Bulls get better? Maybe. Not sure the new veterans make this team a legitimate championship contender, but it's hard to watch big players sign (or get traded) elsewhere.

