The Bulls have made significant roster moves this offseason, an important step for a team that needs to improve from last year's first-round playoff exit.

By the numbers: The Bulls re-signed their most important free agent, star guard Zach LaVine, to a five-year, $215 million contract extension.

Flashback: The team's lack of size and outside shooting were on display last year after being easily dispatched by the Milwaukee Bucks, so Chicago picked up two veterans to help.

Former All-Star center Andre Drummond signed a two-year contract after serving as a backup with the Brooklyn Nets last year.

Another former All-Star, guard Goran Dragić, signed a one-year deal. The 36-year-old saw his best years with the Miami Heat.

Dragić will back up Lonzo Ball, who is still recovering from a knee injury.

Meanwhile, the Bulls drafted guard Dalen Terry and signed undrafted forward Justin Lewis to round out the roster.

🏀 Justin's thought bubble: Did the Bulls get better? Maybe. Not sure the new veterans make this team a legitimate championship contender, but it's hard to watch big players sign (or get traded) elsewhere.