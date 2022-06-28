Inside Mark Caro's new podcast, "Caropop"

If you liked Mark Caro's longform interviews in the Tribune and his "Talking in Space" series in Evanston, you'll love his "Caropop" podcast.

The veteran local journalist describes it as "an excuse to continue in-depth conversations with creative people whose work I love."

In that vein, we interviewed Caro about his year-old audio series.

Intended vibe: The "High Fidelity" of podcasts, because "I appreciate the opportunity to nerd out on my favorite music, movies, food, what have you."

His biggest surprise: "That so many awesome guests have said yes. Richard Thompson, Sam Phillips, Dave Gregory and Terry Chambers of XTC, Chris Frantz of Talking Heads, Bruce Thomas of Elvis Costello & the Attractions, Kathy Valentine of the Go-Go’s, Colin Blunstone of The Zombies, Jody Stephens of Big Star."

And the popularity of interviews with "mastering engineers Bernie Grundman, Kevin Gray and Ryan Smith. The No. 1 is with producer Steve Albini, so the audio nerds are out in force."

Favorite episodes: "I've felt grateful for and inspired by each one, but I was delighted by how warm and down to earth Sam Phillips turned out to be given how otherworldly I consider her music."

"I appreciated the raw nerves exposed by Stevie Van Zandt and Gerald Casale of Devo but also had a blast talking with Amy Landecker, Dave Gregory, Delvon Lamarr, Colin Blunstone, Robbie Fulks, Judd Apatow and so many others."

On his personal podcast feed: "'Questlove Supreme' and 'Song Exploder,' and I've got to tip my cap to Greg Kot and Jim DeRogatis for elevating and popularizing music talk with 'Sound Opinions.'"

Dream guests: "I'm waiting for a call from Sir Paul McCartney saying he'd love to chat with someone so knowledgeable and enthusiastic about his work."