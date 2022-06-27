The White Sox continue to have one of the weirdest seasons in recent memory.

Why it matters: The team was supposed to lead the American League, but instead the Sox find themselves under .500 and slipping further in the standings.

Driving the news: Lots of factors have contributed to their dismal performance, but the team's litany of injuries sticks out like a sore … hamstring.

Last week, the Sox lost three players to injury in one game.

What they're saying: "There are so many soft-tissue injuries and 'sore legs.' It's hard to tell if individuals are not stretching enough or if there is a lack of continuity within the training instruction," Matt Spiegel, host of 670 The Score's "Parkins & Spiegel Show," tells Axios.

"Or is it part of a broader dysfunction where things like fundamentals, and perhaps training protocols, seem to fall through the cracks?"

For example:

Eloy Jimenez: The starting slugger has been out after surgery to repair a torn hamstring. His rehab was recently paused for general leg soreness.

The starting slugger has been out after surgery to repair a torn hamstring. His rehab was recently paused for general leg soreness. Yoan Moncada: After starting the season on the shelf due to a strained oblique, the starter was slow to get into a groove. Just as he started to heat up, he once again was put on the IL with a strained hamstring.

After starting the season on the shelf due to a strained oblique, the starter was slow to get into a groove. Just as he started to heat up, he once again was put on the IL with a strained hamstring. Yasmani Grandal: The veteran catcher is on the IL with back spasms … which could have been caused by straining his hamstring while running to first base.

The veteran catcher is on the IL with back spasms … which could have been caused by straining his hamstring while running to first base. Luis Robert: The starting CF is battling leg soreness but returned to the lineup this weekend.

The starting CF is battling leg soreness but returned to the lineup this weekend. Liam Hendrick: The Sox closer is out with a forearm strain.

The Sox closer is out with a forearm strain. Adam Engel: The backup outfielder is day to day with a tight hamstring.

The backup outfielder is day to day with a tight hamstring. Danny Mendick: After a nasty collision chasing a foul ball, Mendick tore his ACL and will miss the rest of the season.

State of play: Even players that are on the field are nursing injuries. Star Jose Abreu is experiencing leg soreness and playing through it, while pitcher Michael Kopech tweaked his knee and was removed early from a recent game.

Flashback: The Sox began the season with starting pitcher Lance Lynn and third basemen Yoan Moncada hurt. They've also lost pitcher Lucas Giolito and shortstop Tim Anderson to lengthy stays on the injured reserve (they are back now).

Who'd we miss?

Bottom line: The starting lineup has not played one inning together all season.