Weekend lineup: Curry, music and river mingling
Here are three options for a jam-packed weekend in Chicago:
"Rirkrit Tiravanija: (who's afraid of red, yellow, and green)"
Thai American artist Rirkrit Tiravanija first mounted this performance piece — featuring live charcoal drawings and hot curry — during the 2010 protests in Thailand, where the factions adopted yellow, red and green colors.
What's happening: This version of the show at Wrightwood 659 features artists drawing Chicago protest scenes while visitors enjoy bowls of yellow, red or green curry.
What they're saying: The piece is "about trying to get people to pay attention to the details around them: the spiciness of the curry, the heat of the rice, and the charcoal dust on the floor," Tiravanija says.
If you go: The show runs Fridays and Saturdays through July 30. Tickets are $15.
PravdaFest
The folks at Pravda Records, one of Chicago's longest-running independent labels, are celebrating its 38th anniversary with two nights of live music.
- The festival lineup includes local heroes Josh Caterer (Smoking Popes), The Handcuffs and The Slugs.
If you go: Tonight and Saturday at Sketchbook Brewing in Skokie. Tickets start at $30.
Nature enthusiasts with Urban Rivers are trying to build the Wild Mile, a mile-long, floating eco-park in the Goose Island area of the Chicago River.
- They're celebrating the completion of its first section Saturday at 4pm with the Wild Mile Block Party.
What they're saying: "Almost all of the river has been disrespected and closed off for so many years," Urban Rivers co-founder Zachary Damato tells Axios.
- "We saw this as an opportunity to be an example of [wildlife restoration and community building] that can be replicated."
If you go: Enjoy food, music, kayaking, live graffiti art and tours of the floating wetland at 935 W. Eastman St. Free!
