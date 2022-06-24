Here are three options for a jam-packed weekend in Chicago:

"Rirkrit Tiravanija: (who's afraid of red, yellow, and green)"

Thai American artist Rirkrit Tiravanija first mounted this performance piece — featuring live charcoal drawings and hot curry — during the 2010 protests in Thailand, where the factions adopted yellow, red and green colors.

What's happening: This version of the show at Wrightwood 659 features artists drawing Chicago protest scenes while visitors enjoy bowls of yellow, red or green curry.

What they're saying: The piece is "about trying to get people to pay attention to the details around them: the spiciness of the curry, the heat of the rice, and the charcoal dust on the floor," Tiravanija says.

If you go: The show runs Fridays and Saturdays through July 30. Tickets are $15.

PravdaFest

Pravda Records founders Kenn Goodman and Rick Mosher hang out with the Ramones in 1982. Photo courtesy of Pravda Records

The folks at Pravda Records, one of Chicago's longest-running independent labels, are celebrating its 38th anniversary with two nights of live music.

The festival lineup includes local heroes Josh Caterer (Smoking Popes), The Handcuffs and The Slugs.

If you go: Tonight and Saturday at Sketchbook Brewing in Skokie. Tickets start at $30.

The first portion of the Wild Mile on the Chicago River. Photo courtesy of Urban Rivers

Nature enthusiasts with Urban Rivers are trying to build the Wild Mile, a mile-long, floating eco-park in the Goose Island area of the Chicago River.

They're celebrating the completion of its first section Saturday at 4pm with the Wild Mile Block Party.

What they're saying: "Almost all of the river has been disrespected and closed off for so many years," Urban Rivers co-founder Zachary Damato tells Axios.

"We saw this as an opportunity to be an example of [wildlife restoration and community building] that can be replicated."

If you go: Enjoy food, music, kayaking, live graffiti art and tours of the floating wetland at 935 W. Eastman St. Free!