COVID-19 vaccines for youngest kids on the way

Parents can now book appointments for COVID-19 vaccines that are finally available for children under the age of 5.

What's happening: Mayor Lori Lightfoot announced several city-run locations that will start administering shots as early as Saturday.

The Pfizer vaccine is a course of three pediatric doses available for kids from 6 months to 4 years old.

The full Moderna vaccination is just two doses for kids from 6 months to 5 years old.

By the numbers: Chicago expects to get more than 15,000 doses of each vaccine.

Chicago Department of Public Health Commissioner Allison Arwady says future shipments will be based on demand.

There are almost 170,000 kids under 5 in the city alone.

State of play: A national Kaiser poll found that only 18% of parents of children under age 5 say they will vaccinate their children right away.

Just 47% of Chicago kids ages 5-11 got the full vaccine.

How it works: Make appointments through the city, your pediatrician's office, Walgreens or CVS.

The city has a vaccination finder, as does the federal government.

Be smart: The CDC says that vaccination symptoms for children have been minor. But as with adult doses, there is some risk of fatigue and fever.

Good news: Cook County recently went from "high" to "medium" risk as COVID cases have fallen.