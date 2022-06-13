The Cubs won't say they're rebuilding, but the team is trotting out a bunch of new faces early in the season.

Why it matters: Attendance is down at the Friendly Confines, so let's break down some of the new (and familiar) faces the Cubs are relying on in 2022.

The big picture: There aren't many players left from the 2016 World Series team.

Willson Contreras is playing at an All-Star level but continues to be at the center of trade rumors.

Jason Heyward and Kyle Hendricks are both playing regularly, but their production has dropped off.

Quick take: Ian Happ, Nico Hoerner and Alec Mills (just back from injury) were once considered the future, but they are not producing regularly to make us forget about Kyle Schwarber, Javier Baez and John Lester.

Who's next: Seiya Suzuki got all the early-season press, but he's now hurt.

Christopher Morel has been an instant fan favorite after being called up.

Matt Swarmer has been a nice addition, although he set a bad record against the Yankees in New York this weekend by allowing six solo home runs.

Young reliever-turned-starter Keegan Thompson leads the team with a 6-1 record.

What's next: After a rough series in New York, the 23-35 Cubs are back at Wrigley tonight to take on a familiar face: Yu Darvish and the San Diego Padres.