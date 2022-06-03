Trope Publishing Co. is releasing "LGBTQ+ Icons" today, a book version of an exhibition of LGBTQ+ portraits by Chicagoans David Lee Csicsko and Owen Keehnen.

The book features portraits and bios of 50 LGBTQ+ figures and is aimed at folks 12 and older.

What they're saying: This is a great way for readers to learn about "LGBTQ men and women whose lives are often edited or removed from traditional school curriculums," Keehnen says.

"The world is full of amazing people who lived big lives — some we have forgotten or not known about — [and] we have to celebrate their history and our history."

What's next: The book is part of a Trope series offering similarly accessible portraits of notable figures in science, architecture and music.