3 hours ago - Things to Do

"LGBTQ+ Icons" book comes out

Monica Eng
Book cover
"LGBTQ+ Icons" by Chicagoans and Chicago publisher comes out today. Photo: Courtesy of Trope Publishing

Trope Publishing Co. is releasing "LGBTQ+ Icons" today, a book version of an exhibition of LGBTQ+ portraits by Chicagoans David Lee Csicsko and Owen Keehnen.

  • The book features portraits and bios of 50 LGBTQ+ figures and is aimed at folks 12 and older.

What they're saying: This is a great way for readers to learn about "LGBTQ men and women whose lives are often edited or removed from traditional school curriculums," Keehnen says.

  • "The world is full of amazing people who lived big lives — some we have forgotten or not known about — [and] we have to celebrate their history and our history."

What's next: The book is part of a Trope series offering similarly accessible portraits of notable figures in science, architecture and music.

