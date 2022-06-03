3 hours ago - Things to Do
"LGBTQ+ Icons" book comes out
Trope Publishing Co. is releasing "LGBTQ+ Icons" today, a book version of an exhibition of LGBTQ+ portraits by Chicagoans David Lee Csicsko and Owen Keehnen.
- The book features portraits and bios of 50 LGBTQ+ figures and is aimed at folks 12 and older.
What they're saying: This is a great way for readers to learn about "LGBTQ men and women whose lives are often edited or removed from traditional school curriculums," Keehnen says.
- "The world is full of amazing people who lived big lives — some we have forgotten or not known about — [and] we have to celebrate their history and our history."
What's next: The book is part of a Trope series offering similarly accessible portraits of notable figures in science, architecture and music.
More Chicago stories
No stories could be found
Get a free daily digest of the most important news in your backyard with Axios Chicago.