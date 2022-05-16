12 hours ago - COVID

Chicago and Cook County edge closer to high risk

Monica Eng
Evanston and nearby Kenosha County in Wisconsin moved into the high-risk COVID-19 category over the weekend, meaning cases and their strain on the healthcare system have risen to more dangerous levels.

Why it matters: Cook County — now at medium risk, with indoor masks recommended — is also moving closer to high risk.

Between the lines: While average daily cases reached 1,050 last Friday, other COVID metrics remain relatively low, with 19 hospitalizations and less than one death per day.

Yes, but: Cases are likely much higher than numbers show because CDPH still doesn't count home tests.

  • And with the new, more contagious BA.2.12.1 growing, Arwady says she expects "to see a rise in cases for the next few weeks."

Get smart: The commissioner urges folks to move gatherings outside to "cut the risk of infection."

