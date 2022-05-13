World Fair Trade Day is being celebrated this Saturday with a bevy of activities to help shoppers buy products that match their values.

Why it matters: "Chicago has the largest, most active grassroots fair-trade coalition and more fair-trade businesses than anywhere else in the U.S.," executive director of Chicago Fair Trade Katherine Bissell Cordova tells Axios.

World Fair Trade is a certification for products based on working conditions, wages, community development and environmental standards.

Fair trade activities: Take former WBEZ host Jerome McDonnell's bike tour.