May 13, 2022 - Things to Do
Fair-trade festival this weekend
World Fair Trade Day is being celebrated this Saturday with a bevy of activities to help shoppers buy products that match their values.
Why it matters: "Chicago has the largest, most active grassroots fair-trade coalition and more fair-trade businesses than anywhere else in the U.S.," executive director of Chicago Fair Trade Katherine Bissell Cordova tells Axios.
- World Fair Trade is a certification for products based on working conditions, wages, community development and environmental standards.
Fair trade activities: Take former WBEZ host Jerome McDonnell's bike tour.
- Visit a sample sale at Sobremesa in West Garfield Park.
- Sip cocktails and check out local indie designer Production Mode in Pilsen.
- Take in a studio tour and weaving demo at The Weaving Mill in Humboldt Park.
