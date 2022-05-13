May 13, 2022 - Things to Do

Fair-trade festival this weekend

Monica Eng
Festival poster
Poster courtesy of Chicago Fair Trade

World Fair Trade Day is being celebrated this Saturday with a bevy of activities to help shoppers buy products that match their values.

Why it matters: "Chicago has the largest, most active grassroots fair-trade coalition and more fair-trade businesses than anywhere else in the U.S.," executive director of Chicago Fair Trade Katherine Bissell Cordova tells Axios.

  • World Fair Trade is a certification for products based on working conditions, wages, community development and environmental standards.

Fair trade activities: Take former WBEZ host Jerome McDonnell's bike tour.

  • Visit a sample sale at Sobremesa in West Garfield Park.
  • Sip cocktails and check out local indie designer Production Mode in Pilsen.
  • Take in a studio tour and weaving demo at The Weaving Mill in Humboldt Park.
