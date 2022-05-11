43 mins ago - Things to Do

Hot dogs of summer: Spring edition

Justin Kaufmann
dog
Madison in Lakeview is a hot dog and, it turns out, also an inspirational writer! Photo courtesy of Kelsey K.

It's only May, but the weather is already making it feel like the dog days of summer.

  • So in honor of the scorching temperatures, we bring you more hot dogs.

📸 As always, send us your pup pics and we may feature them in a future newsletter.

Dog
Gold Coast chihuahua Mr. Finnegan enjoys "barking at the neighborhood husky, doing donkey kicks in the grass, and his Greenies!" according to his pal Dean. Photo courtesy of Dean R.
dog in front of building
Lou likes LaSalle Street. He's always dreamt of being in finance so he could afford the luxury milk bones. Photo courtesy of Jonathan H.
