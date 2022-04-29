Best day ever: Chicago actress Sandra Delgado

If you were lucky enough to catch Sandra Delgado's turn as a magical chanteuse in "La Havana Madrid" — a musical tribute to the storied Lakeview nightclub — you might have wondered if she ever considered fronting a big band in real life.

The actress and playwright answers that question with a one-night-only show scheduled for this Sunday at Joe's on Weed St. called the "Sandra Delgado Experience."

It's billed as a "big band music spectacular with a lil bit of dancing, a lil bit of storytelling and a whole lot of joy."

If you go: Expect to hear the Colombian music that shaped Delgado's life and songs that helped her through the pandemic. Tickets are $35–$45.

Before her big night, we asked the Chicago culture veteran to describe a perfect day in her hometown.

☕ Breakfast: "My fave neighborhood coffee shop, Perkolator in Portage Park, for fresh roasted coffee and a breakfast burrito. If they haven’t run out of doughnuts yet, I’ll get one of those too, and hopefully it’s an apple cider one."

🚶‍♀️ Morning activity: "Go on a walk in the Forest Glen forest preserve with my pup. My favorite season is spring when all the little yellow flowers bloom — it’s magical."

🥟 Lunch: "El Asadero Colombiano for their killer lunch special, some empanadas and a jugo de guanábana (soursop juice)."

👗 Afternoon activity: "Lose myself in the vintage clothing at Lost Eras in Rogers Park and then pick up a flower arrangement and a gift or two at B Collective in Roscoe Village…maybe technically West Lakeview?"

Dumplings at Qing Xiang Yuan Dumplings in Chinatown. Photo: Monica Eng/Axios

🍽 Dinner: "Chinatown! Soup dumplings at Qing Xiang Yuan Dumplings, then a stroll down Wentworth for the rolled ice cream at Legend Tasty House."

🎵 Evening activity: "Catch some music at Thalia Hall in Pilsen."