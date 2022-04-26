Judge says ruling on dispensary licenses may take at least 18 months

A Cook County judge signaled there won't be a quick end to the lawsuit that has prevented 185 social-equity applicants from starting dispensaries in Illinois.

Why it matters: When Illinois legalized marijuana in 2019, officials promised the program would be the most socially equitable in the country. But two years later, it's one of the worst.

Background: After a disorganized application process, would-be owners sued the state in 2021 citing unfair practices.

There are almost no minority-owned dispensaries out of the 110 retail stores currently operating in Illinois.

The latest: On Friday, a judge suggested it may take 18 months or more to decide the case and free up these licenses.

What they're saying: "There would not be a ruling on merits for many, many months, if not years out," said Judge Celia Gamrath of the Cook County circuit court.

The judge is pushing for a "corrective lottery" instead of ruling against the entire process.

The big picture: Many minority applicants have already spent big money on application fees, retaining services for lawyers and accountants, and renting space.

But some are worried about incurring massive amounts of debt before they ever get to open their doors.

What's next: The next hearing is expected in May.