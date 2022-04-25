Axios Office Hours returns to The Hideout on Thursday
After months of waiting for the weather and/or Covid to let up, we're returning to the Hideout porch stage this Thursday at 6pm for Axios Office Hours.
We'll talk to…
- Natalie Moore about her new book and play called "The Billboard."
- Abby McEnany about her television show "Work in Progress" and what's next.
- WTTW's Geoffrey Baer about "The Great Chicago Quiz Show."
The deets: This is an outdoor event under a tent, so dress appropriately.
- And we'll have Axios swag for those who have won contests in the past!
If you go: RSVP for the free show so we know how many people to expect.
