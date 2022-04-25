Axios Office Hours returns to The Hideout on Thursday

After months of waiting for the weather and/or Covid to let up, we're returning to the Hideout porch stage this Thursday at 6pm for Axios Office Hours.

We'll talk to…

Natalie Moore about her new book and play called "The Billboard."

Abby McEnany about her television show "Work in Progress" and what's next.

WTTW's Geoffrey Baer about "The Great Chicago Quiz Show."

The deets: This is an outdoor event under a tent, so dress appropriately.

And we'll have Axios swag for those who have won contests in the past!

If you go: RSVP for the free show so we know how many people to expect.