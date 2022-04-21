Where to mask up in Chicago and Illinois
If recent mask rulings have left you confused, you're not alone — policies on mask-wearing are literally changing by the hour.
Masks are no longer required in:
✈️ O'Hare, Midway, and on major airlines.
🚍 CTA buses and trains, plus Metra and South Shore lines.
🚘 Rideshares like Uber and Lyft.
Masks are still required in:
🏥 Health care settings.
🎭 Many theater venues.
🎸 A few music venues.
Of note: Any private business has the right to enforce its own mask rules regardless of federal and state mandates, so be cool.
💭 Monica's thought bubble: I keep a mask in my pocket to wear wherever the staff wears them out of respect for workers dealing with the public all day.
💭 Justin's thought bubble: I'm going to continue to wear my mask on airplanes, trains, and buses. Not just for COVID, but because the mask helps block some of the smells.
What's next: The Justice Department is appealing the federal court ruling that struck down its mask mandate for travelers earlier this week.
