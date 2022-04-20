Chicago may be raking in the weed tax revenue, but our city ranks just No. 15 nationally in weed friendliness, according to a study by the real estate website Real Estate Witch.

Why it matters: Illinois dispensaries sold $1.38 billion of recreational marijuana in 2021, while 60 new craft-growing licenses and 55 new dispensary licenses will be awarded in 2022.

Yes, but: Despite promises to create the most socially equitable marijuana laws in the nation, Illinois has almost no minority-run dispensaries.

State of play: A 2021 Pew Research Center study found that 91% of Americans believe recreational and medical-use marijuana should be legal, up from 41% in 2012.

Methodology: The Real Estate Witch study considered legality, Google Trends data and weed prices.

It also weighed the number of music festivals and even the number of Taco Bell restaurants per 100,000 residents.

By the numbers: One ounce of high-quality weed goes for an average of $343 here, compared to $318 nationally.

Lollapalooza helped set a new state monthly record for weed sales last summer at $128 million.

Chicagoans are 50% more likely than the average American to search for a wide variety of marijuana-related terms on Google.

Of note: Milwaukee was considered one of the least-friendly weed towns in the U.S.