Philly sets re-masking precedent, but Chicago's not following suit

Philadelphia officials announced the return of an indoor mask mandate starting April 18 due to rising COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations.

Why it matters: Chicago's case rates are higher than Philly's, but local officials don't seem any closer to following suit.

By the numbers: Philly is reporting about 225 cases a day, while Chicago's daily average was 414 yesterday.

For comparison's sake, Philly has a million fewer residents than Chicago and has also seen a more than 50% jump in hospitalizations over the last 10 days.

What they're saying: "While Chicago and much of the country are experiencing an increase in new COVID-19 cases, hospitalizations and deaths are as low as we've seen them since the start of the pandemic," city officials tell Axios in a statement.

Yes, but: Local cases are likely much higher than official figures suggest because the city doesn't count positive home test results.

Better infection indicators, like last week's CDC wastewater report, showed 1,000% to 1,000,000% increases in COVID prevalence for some Cook County areas.

Those wastewater figures do appear more stable this week, though IDPH officials say that wastewater data interpretation is still "a work in progress."

The latest: IDPH announced yesterday it's moving to metrics that more closely follow the CDC model — ditching positivity rates while leaning almost entirely on case rates per 100k and hospitalizations.

The bottom line: Those CDC COVID metrics still classify Chicago's community COVID levels as "low," with no need to reinstate mandatory masking.