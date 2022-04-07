Chicago respects and welcomes LGBTQ+ people.

That's the statement World Business Chicago wants to make by running ads today in Arizona, Florida, and Texas newspapers.

Why it matters: Created by the city's public-private economic development arm, the campaign is not just about attracting talent to Chicago — it's a "principled value defining the city at a historic national moment," WBC reps said in a statement.

Context: The campaign arrives as Ohio and Texas eye legislation similar to Florida's "Parental Rights in Education" bill — dubbed "Don't Say Gay" by critics — that prohibits school discussion of sexual orientation or gender identity for young students.

The ads follow New York City's recent announcement of a similar billboard campaign in major Florida cities.

Zoom in: The full ad says, "In Chicago, we believe:

" Government should uplift its residents, not create stigma and censorship."

Government should uplift its residents, not create stigma and censorship." "All children , especially trans youth, need the support of family, friends, educators, and medical professionals."

especially trans youth, need the support of family, friends, educators, and medical professionals." "Diversity, equity, and inclusion includes LGBTQ+ communities, identities, and experiences."

Bottom line: In this generally blue town, the campaign is likely to go over well.