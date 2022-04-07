2 hours ago - News

Ads show Chicago's support for LGBTQ+ community

Monica Eng
Add with a woman staring into the sky
The top of a new ad World Business Chicago is running in newspapers today. Photo courtesy of WBC

Chicago respects and welcomes LGBTQ+ people.

  • That's the statement World Business Chicago wants to make by running ads today in Arizona, Florida, and Texas newspapers.

Why it matters: Created by the city's public-private economic development arm, the campaign is not just about attracting talent to Chicago — it's a "principled value defining the city at a historic national moment," WBC reps said in a statement.

Context: The campaign arrives as Ohio and Texas eye legislation similar to Florida's "Parental Rights in Education" bill — dubbed "Don't Say Gay" by critics — that prohibits school discussion of sexual orientation or gender identity for young students.

  • The ads follow New York City's recent announcement of a similar billboard campaign in major Florida cities.

Zoom in: The full ad says, "In Chicago, we believe:

  • "Government should uplift its residents, not create stigma and censorship."
  • "All children, especially trans youth, need the support of family, friends, educators, and medical professionals."
  • "Diversity, equity, and inclusion includes LGBTQ+ communities, identities, and experiences."

Bottom line: In this generally blue town, the campaign is likely to go over well.

