1 hour ago - News

Local grad schools get high marks

Justin Kaufmann
College building
The Hyde Park campus of the University of Chicago. Photo: Jeffrey Greenberg/Universal Images Group/Getty Images

Local colleges and universities took home top honors in the new U.S. News and World Report rankings for graduate schools.

Why it matters: Healthy universities bring prestige, top talent, and revenue to the city and state.

  • Plus, studying here may encourage top grads to stay and make the area their permanent home.

The methodology: U.S. News surveyed more than 2,100 programs and more than 23,000 academics and professionals to come up with their rankings. Highlights include:

💼 Best Business Schools: The University of Chicago's Booth School of Business was ranked No. 1, while Northwestern's Kellogg School of Management tied for third.

⚖️ Best Law Schools: UChicago ranked third, just after Yale and Stanford.

📚 Library and Information Studies Programs: The University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign has the country's top program.

🎨 Fine Arts Programs: The School of the Art Institute ranked second, behind only UCLA.

💵 Schools of Economics: UChicago ranked fourth, Northwestern eighth.

👩‍🏫 Schools of Social Work: UChicago ranked second.

🩺 Nursing Schools: Doctor of Nursing Practice: Rush University ranked third.

