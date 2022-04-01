Local grad schools get high marks
Local colleges and universities took home top honors in the new U.S. News and World Report rankings for graduate schools.
Why it matters: Healthy universities bring prestige, top talent, and revenue to the city and state.
- Plus, studying here may encourage top grads to stay and make the area their permanent home.
The methodology: U.S. News surveyed more than 2,100 programs and more than 23,000 academics and professionals to come up with their rankings. Highlights include:
💼 Best Business Schools: The University of Chicago's Booth School of Business was ranked No. 1, while Northwestern's Kellogg School of Management tied for third.
⚖️ Best Law Schools: UChicago ranked third, just after Yale and Stanford.
📚 Library and Information Studies Programs: The University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign has the country's top program.
🎨 Fine Arts Programs: The School of the Art Institute ranked second, behind only UCLA.
💵 Schools of Economics: UChicago ranked fourth, Northwestern eighth.
👩🏫 Schools of Social Work: UChicago ranked second.
🩺 Nursing Schools: Doctor of Nursing Practice: Rush University ranked third.
