Local grad schools get high marks

Local colleges and universities took home top honors in the new U.S. News and World Report rankings for graduate schools.

Why it matters: Healthy universities bring prestige, top talent, and revenue to the city and state.

Plus, studying here may encourage top grads to stay and make the area their permanent home.

The methodology: U.S. News surveyed more than 2,100 programs and more than 23,000 academics and professionals to come up with their rankings. Highlights include:

💼 Best Business Schools: The University of Chicago's Booth School of Business was ranked No. 1, while Northwestern's Kellogg School of Management tied for third.

⚖️ Best Law Schools: UChicago ranked third, just after Yale and Stanford.

📚 Library and Information Studies Programs: The University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign has the country's top program.

🎨 Fine Arts Programs: The School of the Art Institute ranked second, behind only UCLA.

💵 Schools of Economics: UChicago ranked fourth, Northwestern eighth.

👩‍🏫 Schools of Social Work: UChicago ranked second.

🩺 Nursing Schools: Doctor of Nursing Practice: Rush University ranked third.