CPS site lacks school-level vax rates

Source: Chicago Public Schools. Chart: Axios visuals

CPS announced last Friday that it now posts student COVID-19 vaccination rates online — including rates for individual schools.

Why it matters: School-level data — which had previously only been available through tedious public records requests — offers a window into the vast health inequities across the district.

Relatively low-income South and West Side schools show much lower vaccination rates than higher-income North Side schools.

By the numbers: Based on March 16 data Axios obtained through a FOIA request, all but one of the 10 highest-vaccinated high schools, and all of the most-vaccinated grade schools, are north of Roosevelt Road.

More than a third of CPS schools — mostly on the South and West sides — still show vaccination rates under 25%.

Of note: Even 89%-vaccinated Coonley Elementary suffered a COVID outbreak this month with 40 positive cases, pushing many classrooms back to masking, the Tribune reports.

Big picture: The data CPS is currently sharing shows 47% of students at its "district-run" schools and 38% of its charter and contract schools are fully vaccinated.