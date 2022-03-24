Axios on facebook Axios on twitter Axios on linkedin Axios on email

The Sweet Sixteen starts tonight, with this year's Midwest regional at the United Center.

The intrigue: With sports betting now legal in 30 states, people are expected to wager over $3 billion during the NCAA tournament. Betting companies have poured millions into celebrity endorsements, including PointsBet, which recruited former Bulls and Duke star Carlos Boozer.

Boozer has put a $50k bet on Duke winning it all in Coach K's final season.

"As a former Blue Devil, I'll always feel a connection to the Duke men's basketball team," Boozer tells Axios. "Every single guy on that team is dedicated to delivering Coach K one last win, and you can see it in their eyes and in the way they're hustling up and down that court."

Boozer played four seasons with the Bulls, from 2010-2014. So naturally, we asked him to give us his perfect day in Chicago.

Visiting rugby players enjoy Giordano's pizza in 2016. Photo: Phil Walter/Getty Images

🥞 Breakfast: "My favorite breakfast spot lately is Yolk. I always order a ham, bacon, and cheese omelet, and of course, if I need something sweet on the side, pancakes are my go-to."

🚵🏽‍♀️ Morning activity: "After breakfast, I like to head over to the lake and just get a good bike ride in and take in the scenery."

🍕 Lunch: "It'll be a crime if I don't say deep dish pizza is my typical lunch order when I'm in town. I always get it from Giordano's."

⚾ Afternoon activity: "After lunch, if it's MLB season, I like heading to a Cubs or White Sox game with my family."

🥩 Dinner: "I would say I'm always choosing between Mastro's Steakhouse or Gibsons for dinner. All I can say is you must order a nice steak, some garlic mashed potatoes, and a side of lobster mac & cheese. You won't regret it."

🏀 Evening activity: "There's no better way to end the night than heading to the United Center to watch the Bulls play. It's truly nostalgic for me."