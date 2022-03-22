We fought last week over the best plant-based burger in Chicago. Not surprisingly, you have weighed into the argument!

Here are a few extra choices for when you're looking for the best faux burger in town:

Will C: "Kitchen 17 had an amazing meatless BBQ cheddar burger with a patty of their own making. In general, we strongly prefer Impossible patties to Beyond Burger as our meatless condiment delivery device."

Christine D: "Best plant-based burger in the suburbs is the Impossible Burger, served with vegan cheese on a pretzel roll, at Spirit Elephant in Winnetka. Must get with their secret elephant sauce!"

Joe J: "There are many great options around Chicago. It's very easy to be a vegan or vegetarian who enjoys fake meat. I'm a fan of Can't Believe It's Not Meat's 'Who Betta' Burger."

Ryan B: "Just wanted to share my two cents about Lucy's … I live a couple of blocks from the Uptown location and … I always tell people that they have some of the best burgers in the city! The Blue Burger [available using the Impossible patty] is so good and the consistency in quality is far above average."