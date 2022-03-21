Axios on facebook Axios on twitter Axios on linkedin Axios on email

Data: Generation Lab/Axios research. Map: Kavya Beheraj/Axios

As unapologetic fans of Chicago, we were a little miffed to hear that our city placed a mere sixth among cities where college students want to land after graduation.

In this exclusive Axios story, we learned that respondents chose Seattle, New York, Boston, Los Angeles, and Denver ahead of Chicago.

🤔 We'd like to have a friendly word with these so-called college graduates about their unwise choices.

Reality check: Did you know your top four picks happen to have the highest rents in the nation?

Not a good move while you're trying to pay off those student loans, kiddos!

And yes, rent may be cheaper in Denver, but who has better sports teams? (Wait, don't answer that.)

Get smart: Full of wonderful food, culture, weather (sometimes), and our favorite local newsletter, Chicago is the educated choice.