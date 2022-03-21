Map: landing spots for college graduates
As unapologetic fans of Chicago, we were a little miffed to hear that our city placed a mere sixth among cities where college students want to land after graduation.
- In this exclusive Axios story, we learned that respondents chose Seattle, New York, Boston, Los Angeles, and Denver ahead of Chicago.
🤔 We'd like to have a friendly word with these so-called college graduates about their unwise choices.
Reality check: Did you know your top four picks happen to have the highest rents in the nation?
- Not a good move while you're trying to pay off those student loans, kiddos!
- And yes, rent may be cheaper in Denver, but who has better sports teams? (Wait, don't answer that.)
Get smart: Full of wonderful food, culture, weather (sometimes), and our favorite local newsletter, Chicago is the educated choice.
