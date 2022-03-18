We just marked the two-year anniversary of bars and restaurants being shut down as part of the city and state's COVID-19 restrictions. Many places were able to survive through federal relief funds, but also by offering curbside and carryout options.

According to Toast's recent Restaurant Trends Report, takeout and delivery are up 59% over pre-pandemic levels.

The big question: As the pandemic winds down and with curbside and carryout here to stay, what are the new rules on tipping?

Why it matters: Food prices and restaurant costs have increased, and many of us were tipping on regular carryout services to help restaurant's front-line essential workers.

Context: Restaurants are still pressing Congress to replenish the Restaurant Revitalization Fund and are also having trouble with staffing, which leads to fewer tables available.

The big picture: Cashless technology makes it easier to tip with the touch of a finger. But when you're spending $40-$50 on a carryout meal and the options on the screen are 15%, 20%, and 25%, you could be tipping up to $10 dollars on a meal that didn't include any wait service.

💭 Justin's thought bubble: I have always been a carryout tipper. I think it comes from my days as a barista in college. But I have noticed that a couple of bucks has turned into an expected percentage. I'm all for it, but it seems to fly in the face of why we tip in the first place.

