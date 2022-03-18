Map of day: March Madness loyalties
March Madness is here and both Chicago men's teams will play today.
- Loyola matches up with Ohio State at 11:15am and the Illini take on Chattanooga at 5:50pm.
The intrigue: When it comes to collegiate allegiances, we're all over the map (literally).
Of note: This data is based on ticket sales through Vivid Seats, not necessarily based on who you root for. Go Illini 😜
